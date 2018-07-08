Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hinted that the Scottish Premier League club is close to agreeing a deal with Italian outfit AS Roma for Nigerian forward Sadiq Umar.

Umar, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at Dutch club, NAC Breda and scored five times in 12 league appearances.

The lanky forward has also spent time on loan with Bologna and Torino after scoring twice in six Serie A appearances for Roma during the 2015/2017 season.

Gerrard confirmed last month that he was interested in the player who part of Nigeria’s U-23 team that won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and has now stated that a potential deal is very close.

Sadiq was also left out of Roma’s 31-man pre-season squad released on Friday.

“At the moment, he (Sadiq Umar) is still a Roma player but it has been well documented that I am a fan, but it’s just a case of watch this space,” Gerrard told reporters on Saturday evening.

“It is difficult to say whether it will be done before the first leg [of Europa League qualifying on Thursday], but we will be doing more business.”

Rangers started their pre-season with a 6-0 win over Bury on Friday night.