



Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has heaped plaudits on Leon Balogun after the defender extended his contract with the club.

The Gers announced on Friday that Balogun has penned an extension that will see the Nigeria international remain at Ibrox until the summer of 2022.

“I am delighted to secure the services of Leon for another year. Leon has been a consistent performer for me this season and has played a key role in strengthening our defence,” Gerrard told the club’s official website.

“His professionalism is obvious both on the field and in the dressing room as well. He is a role model for other players and has been a very positive influence within the squad.





“Although he is now 32, he can clearly continue to have a key influence in our squad for another year. I know that he is still ambitious to become a better version of himself and I know he is hungry for more success.”

Sporting Director, Ross Wilson, added: “Before we even consider the quality of his football I am delighted that we will have Leon’s character, personality and professionalism here with us at Rangers again next season.

“Leon joined us last summer on a free transfer and has played an outstanding part in our success as a team and towards a cohesive defensive unit. He loves being a Rangers player and has settled extremely well into life in Glasgow.”