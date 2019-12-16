<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was full of praises for Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo for his role in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership 2-0 win at Motherwell.

Aribo was in terrific form for Rangers as they to came back from a goal down to recorded their first win since League Cup final defeat to Celtic last weekend.

Nikola Katic’s header from a Borna Barisic corner gave Rangers the lead, before Alfredo Morelos doubled their lead on 69 minutes.

“It was very pleasing. We’ve had a tough week, mentally and physically so you were wondering what type of performance you were going to get but credit to the players I thought across the board we were really good, really organised,”Gerrard said after the game.

“If there’s one fault I’d have it was not capitalising on some of our good play when we were 1-0 up to go and kill the game earlier. But it’s an away win, a clean sheet on the back of a tough week so I’m very pleased.

“I think he [Alfredo Morelos] was looking dangerous, he was causing their centre-backs a lot of problems, I thought he had good backup in Joe Aribo who was sensational today and I felt as if it [the goal] was going to come.

“But unfortunately, this is probably his first minor misbehaviour since he’s turned a massive corner. So that’s probably the only disappointment from today.

“We’ve got no complaints [with the red card]. Look, he’s a human being, he’s young and I must admit he’s doing everything he can to improve in that area. That’s probably his first setback but we’ll reset him and go again and we have no complaints,” Gerrard added.

Aribo has played 14 league games for Rangers this season.