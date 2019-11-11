<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hailed Joe Aribo for his impressive performance in Sunday’s 2-0 away win against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Aribo scored Rangers’ opening goal of the encounter in the 33rd minute.

The 23-year-old hit the net after a brilliant team move on the counter attack saw him slipped through on goal by Scott Arfield. He made no mistake with a deadly finish into the top right hand corner.

It was his first league of the season albeit he has also recorded four assists.

“It was a great break for the first one with a fantastic, weighted pass by Scotty Arfield to Joe Aribo, and it is a top finish,” Gerrard told Rangers TV.

“I brought those two into the team today because their attitude and how they have trained, they have been outstanding and have probably been unlucky to be outside the last couple of XIs I have picked but I knew they were ready.

“The first goal is a great move and then you always know at places like this, unless you want pressure at the end of the game you have to go and find that next important goal, and Buff shows his strength again, bullies the defender and I thought the moment had gone but he dug one out and it was a terrific finish at the end.”