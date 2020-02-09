<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerard has hailed Joe Aribo’s impressive strike in Saturday’s Scottish FA Cup 4-1 away win against Hamilton Academical.

Aribo scored the Gers second goal in the fifth round fixture at the Fountain of Youth Stadium.

The 23-year-old has now scored seven goals and registered eight assists in 39 games across all competitions for Rangers this season.





“I was very, very impressed. The Joe Aribo goal was fantastic with Ryan Kent going on the outside and doing what he does with fantastic skill and an excellent assist, but that is still a tough finish so credit to Joe there,” Gerrard told the club’s official website.

“Alfredo, it was was nice to see him back scoring. He has come close in the first half and come close against Aberdeen, but hopefully that goal does him the world of good now and he can push on from there.”

Rangers will face Kilmarnock in their next game on Wednesday.