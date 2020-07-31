



Rangers manager Steven Gerrrad has heaped plaudits on Joe Aribo following the midfielder’s impressive pre-season form.

The Nigerian international proved his class in the Gers friendlies ahead of the new season.

Aribo also scored sublime goals in the friendly wins against Motherwell and Coventry City.





🎙️”During pre-season, we have been very considerate. Joe Aribo has been stunning, defensively we have looked solid and looked threatening going forward,” Gerard told a press conference on Friday.

”Brandon Barker was looking great and a real threat during these matches also.”

Aribo linked up with Rangers from Charlton Athletic last summer.