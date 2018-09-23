Steven Gerrard heralded his Rangers side as “stunning” as they leapfrogged Celtic by thrashing St Johnstone.

Gerrard waxed lyrical about moments of his team’s play but said their 5-1 win was not their best performance of the season.

The Rangers boss said his players had put Thursday night’s 2-2 draw at Villarreal out of their minds before dismantling Tommy Wright’s team, who themselves were on a five-game unbeaten streak.

He said: “We’re very happy as a staff. We asked the players to come in with the right mentality and forget about Thursday night.

“It was all about today and approaching it right, and I thought at times we played some really stunning football. We certainly deserved to win by a big margin and we got that.

“I thought against Dundee there were times where we came off the gas, we did today a little bit at the end but I think that’s extra-critical. We have to show people what we’re about, play our way, make it uncomfortable and that looked uncomfortable for them – that’s how I want it.”

When asked whether it was the Gers’ best performance since he took over in the summer, Gerrard said some of their play had been among their finest of the season – but that they had been just as good in the Europa League on Thursday.

He said: “I thought we played some very good stuff in the second half at Villarreal, but today in patches was some of the best football I’ve seen from us.

“When we move it in tight areas, and move it one side to the other, when we do it well and wait for that opening it looks great and we look a very dangerous team.

“We will make mistakes, when they do it’s my fault – I’m asking them to play the way I want them to play.

“They’re our tactics – we want them to open up and express themselves, and we’ll protect them.”