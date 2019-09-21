<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eros Grezda will probably never play for Rangers again after being accused of spitting on Ballymena defender Andrew Burns during the Rangers U-21s’ 1-0 victory over Ballymena United in the Scottish Challenge Cup on Wednesday.

After a scuffle on the pitch, Grezda was immediately substituted off and now Steven Gerrard has told the former Osijek winger that he must find a new club.

“Grezda has been told face-to-face what his situation is. He’s been advised to find a different challenge for himself and his representation is aware of that.

“We’re trying to be respectful and give him game time to keep his fitness levels up as there are still a few markets and windows open around the world that might suit him.

“However, if you behave in that manner you won’t represent this club any level. No one behaves like that and wears the Rangers shirt so there will be a disciplinary situation.”

After his £1.5m move from Croatia last summer, the Albania international has been a huge flop, scoring just twice in 17 games in all competitions.