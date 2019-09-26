<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Joe Aribo will return to the pitch as soon as possible after the midfielder suffered a horror head injury in Wednesday night League Cup win against Livingston.

’s early goal was the difference as Gers had to battle all the way to defeat the West Lothian club and set up a semi-final with Hearts.

Aribo picked up the injury early in the game from a strong Ricki Lamie challenge and was replaced by Steven Davis.

“I think he is okay. He has a nasty gash on his head which was stitched up. He was on the end of a bad one there, but Joe is a tough lad and I am sure he will get on with it,”Gerrard told reporters after the game.

“I’m not sure whether it will affect him in the coming games – we’ll need to assess that tomorrow (today).

“But he himself wanted to play on – that is the kid and that is the character of him. He is a tough lad and he hasn’t complained. He’s just going to get on with it.”