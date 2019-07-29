<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted that Alfredo Morelos’ future “lands with him” with several clubs thought to be interested in the striker.

Milan are thought to be the latest side to show an interest in the Colombian forward following his 30-goal season last time out.

Morelos has only ever spoken to the press in his home country, and now Gerrard has conceded that he is in the dark about whether the 23-year-old will still be at Ibrox by the end of next month.

“Alfredo is a huge part of what we are trying to do here,” Gerrard told reporters following their friendly win over Derby.

“Instead of me answering this question every single press conference, I’m going to do everything I can to put Alfredo in front of you guys.

“Then you can ask him the question whether he wants to be part of this going forward.

“I can only say I want him to be part of it. The decision lands with Alfredo.”