Former Liverpool midfielder and Rangers manager, Steven Gerard, has reacted to the 3-1 loss the Reds suffered in the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Gerard praised Gareth Bale for his crucial cameo, while maintaining that Mohamed Salah’s first half injury was a big blow for the English side.

Two goals from Bale and another from Benzema was all Zinedine Zidane’s men needed to lift their third consecutive Champions League trophy in Kiev.

Gerard told BT Sport, “You’ve got to feel for the Liverpool players in general. They’ve been done by two individual mistakes.

“Obviously the Mo Salah moment was pivotal because Liverpool were dominating the opening stages of the game.

“Zinedine Zidane again gets the big decisions right, he brings Bale on and he scores two goals.

“The goal he scores is phenomenal. It is out of this world but the talking point will be the keepers mistake.”