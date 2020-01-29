New Tottenham signing Steven Bergwijn has targeted winning the Champions League after leaving his boyhood club.
The 22-year-old has spent his entire career to date at PSV but earned a “dream move” to the Premier League on Wednesday as Spurs snapped up their long-term target.
Bergwijn is relishing the chance to play in England and for Jose Mourinho, of whom he is a long admirer, telling fans what they can expect from the £26.7m arrival.
“It’s an amazing move, amazing,” he told the club’s official website. “Whatever I can bring, I’ll give it for the club and for the team.
“It’s a dream for every football player to play in the Premier League; the atmosphere, the stadiums are always full.
“I want to score goals, give assists and win the Champions League. Last season, I loved that [Tottenham] beat Ajax!
“I was 13 when I went to PSV … I know what they’ve done for me. Without them I wouldn’t be here and I’m happy I can give them this back.
“When I was a young boy, I looked up to Mourinho. Now I play for him!
“You have to believe in yourself, I know what I can bring to this team. I’m good with the ball, I can score. [Spurs] play good football and that’s what I like. It’s a dream.”