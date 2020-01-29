<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





New Tottenham signing Steven Bergwijn has targeted winning the Champions League after leaving his boyhood club.

The 22-year-old has spent his entire career to date at PSV but earned a “dream move” to the Premier League on Wednesday as Spurs snapped up their long-term target.

Bergwijn is relishing the chance to play in England and for Jose Mourinho, of whom he is a long admirer, telling fans what they can expect from the £26.7m arrival.

“It’s an amazing move, amazing,” he told the club’s official website. “Whatever I can bring, I’ll give it for the club and for the team.





“It’s a dream for every football player to play in the Premier League; the atmosphere, the stadiums are always full.

“I want to score goals, give assists and win the Champions League. Last season, I loved that [Tottenham] beat Ajax!

“I was 13 when I went to PSV … I know what they’ve done for me. Without them I wouldn’t be here and I’m happy I can give them this back.

“When I was a young boy, I looked up to Mourinho. Now I play for him!

“You have to believe in yourself, I know what I can bring to this team. I’m good with the ball, I can score. [Spurs] play good football and that’s what I like. It’s a dream.”