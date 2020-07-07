



Thiago Alcantara would be a welcome addition to a Premier League title-winning squad at Liverpool, says Steve Nicol, but the Spaniard has been warned he will not “walk into” the team at Anfield.

Speculation continues to be build when it comes to a possible raid on the ranks at Bayern Munich from Jurgen Klopp.

The German champions have conceded that those they have been unable to tie down on fresh terms could depart as they enter the final 12 months of their current contracts.

Thiago falls into that category, with the 29-year-old said to be open to the idea of taking on a new challenge in England.

His qualities would sit well within Klopp’s ranks, with the Barcelona academy graduate another of those who blends graft with guile.

Nicol, though, feels that the Spain international would merely be adding depth on Merseyside if a deal were to be done.

For the former Liverpool defender, there are no established stars that would be nudged out of the starting XI by the arrival of Thiago.





Nicol told ESPN FC: “I’d like to see him at Liverpool because that would mean he’d just be strengthening the squad and strengthening the competition for places.

“If they do sign him, I don’t think he walks into the team. I don’t think he is in the starting eleven. But yes absolutely, the more quality you have and the more competition you have for places.

“At the very least, it keeps everybody on their toes.”

Klopp continues to play his cards close to his chest when it comes to possible summer additions at Liverpool.

He has, however, admitted to being an admirer of Thiago, whose performances have helped Bayern secure a league and cup double in Germany this season.

Quizzed on his supposed interest in the Spanish star on the back of a 2-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa, Klopp said: “Would you be surprised if I never gave an answer on that? I never answer these kind of questions.

“Thiago Alcantara is a really good player. Like a lot of other players out there, I like him a lot. That’s all I have to say about that.”