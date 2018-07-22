Liverpool should avoid making a move Croatia’s Domagoj Vida and go after Atletico Madrid’s Diego Godin instead, is the opinion of former full-back Steve Nicol.

Centre-back Vida, who partnered Dejan Lovren all the way to the World Cup final, has been linked with a move to Anfield since the 29-year-old’s impressive displays in Russia.

Also linked with Everton and West Ham, the Besiktas defender would represent a relatively cheap option, potentially around the £20 million ($26m) mark, should Jurgen Klopp choose to swoop.

Ex-Red Nicol believes Klopp’s side should be setting their sights higher, however, stating that they should instead be considering trying to poach Uruguay veteran Godin – who has only one year left on his current Atleti deal – from La Liga.

“I would say no [to signing Vida],” Nicols told ESPN, “If I could right now, I would go to Atletico Madrid and get Godin.

“He’s got another couple of seasons left in him and the guy is just an out-and-out defender who organises a defence.”

It was put to Nicol that a move away from Diego Simeone’s rock-solid Atleti side in favour of Anfield would represent a step down for Godin, but the 56-year-old doesn’t feel that is the case.

“They got to the Champions League final last year – who got further last season, Liverpool or Atletico Madrid?

“How many times have Atletico Madrid won it? Zero. How many times have Liverpool won it? Five. It’s not a step down.”

Liverpool have completed four signings so far this summer, adding Alisson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri to their ranks ahead of the new season, with further deals now looking unlikely.

The Reds did come close to signing Nabil Fekir, only to see the deal break down over medical-related concerns. Should they return again to get a deal over the line, however, Nicol believes he would fit in well with Klopp’s style.

“I like him. He’s got ability, he scores goals. The guy’s a great talent, he’s exciting.

“Liverpool right now, or what we saw last year were exciting. He fits in.”