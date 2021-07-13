Steve McClaren: England can beat any team in the world

Former England boss Steve McClaren believes Gareth Southgate’s side are capable of beating any team in the world.

McClaren made this known on the backdrop of the Three Lion’s impressive performance in the final of Euro 2020, where the team narrowly lost 4-2 on penalties to Italy.

However, in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, he believes England fans can look forward with the present confidence in the team.

“This is an unbelievable squad,” he told BBC Radio 5 live.

“Gareth has given us a team to be proud of, he has united the nation and he has given us hope for the future and in the future there is hope.

“We are contenders now for every competition – and certainly will be in 18 months.

“We will learn from the two tournaments, semi-final and a final – they’ve had moments that will be character building and that is what it is all about.”