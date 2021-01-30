



Newcastle Coach Steve Bruce attributed his sides surprise 2-0 defeat of Everton to fitness of his boys and their readiness to go the extra mile. His boys according to him are not only fit but indeed healthy.

Bruce’s side won for the first time in nine games as Callum Wilson’s double gave them an impressive win at Goodison Park, having struggled for form and with the effects of a Covid-19 outbreak at the club before Christmas.

Bruce also said they had tried to implement a new playing style in recent weeks, with his players visibly pressing more on Saturday, and having success where they had previously failed.

“We look far better in terms of personnel available, we’ve been struggling big style,” Bruce said. “We’ve had an awful eight weeks with injury and illness.





“[The change of style] is something we’ve been working on for weeks. If you looked at Newcastle in the past year it was sitting deep and hitting on the counter-attack.

“I think the players have enjoyed the change, but you need a result to go with it. Today, of course, everyone is happy.

“I haven’t turned it around now, just on one performance. I hope in time if we stay fit and healthy we’ll be OK. We’ve had a terrible time with injury, it seemed to be all in one position.

“It just shows you, without your big players, you need them on the pitch. Thankfully we’ve got a far healthier look about us on the pitch.”