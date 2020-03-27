<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has called for there to be a ‘Festival of Football’ when matches are safe to resume in order to finish the 2019/2020 season.

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak with the UK essentially going into lockdown on Monday.

Following a Premier League meeting last Thursday, it is believed there is the intention to complete the current season whenever it is safe for football to restart.

There have been suggestions that games may be played behind closed doors.

Bruce has spoken out about the possibility of concluding the current campaign.





Speaking to The Telegraph, Bruce said: “We have to try and get this season finished, whatever that takes.

“But we must also remember that the health and safety of players and staff is far more important than football.

“We should not return to football until it is absolutely safe to do so.

“We can have a Festival of Football month, games every day, playing two or three games a week.

“It’s not ideal, but if we can play 10 to 15 games in December and the start of January, we can do it to get this season finished.

“Whatever, however, we will find a way.”