Former England and Backburn Rovers Stephen Warnork has back Odion Ighalo to be a success at Old Trafford this season.

Ighalo joined Manchester United on a loan from Chinese super league side Shanghai Shenhua on January transfer deadline day.

While many questioned Manchester United decision to sign the former Watford striker, Warnock who was speaking on Monday football show said it’s up to the Former Nigerian international to make most of his time at the club.





The former left back added that Ighalo can be the fans favorite within six months, and suggested that the arrival of Portguese midfielder could be a blessing for him.

“He’s good player and has the opportunity to be Manchester United legend within six months and I hope they create chances for him and with Bruno coming in , maybe that will work out for him.” Stephen Warnock told journalists.

Meanwhile Ighalo arrived Manchester United on Sunday and set to begin training with his new teamamates on Monday.