Former MFM striker Stephen Odey was on target for his Belgian club Genk in their 2-1 win against Hungarian top-flight club Ferencvaros, in a friendly on Friday.

It was Genk’s second friendly game as they prepare for the second phase of the Belgian league.

Odey, 21, scored the winning goal with five minutes remaining in the game.

Gergo Lovrensics put Ferencvaros 1-0 ahead in the 28th minute before Luca Oyen equalised for Genk.





In their last friendly game which was also played on Friday, Genk played 1-1 with German club Koln.

Genk will resume league actions when they visit Zulte-Waregem on Sunday January 19.

They are currently eight on 31 points in the 16-team league table.

Odey has made seven league appearances for Genk without scoring this season.

On 13 August 2017, Odey made his debut for Nigeria, as a substitute, in a 1–0 loss against Benin Republic.

He has made three appearances for the Super Eagles.