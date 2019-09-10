<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Genk and Nigerian forward Steven Odey has stated that the Nigeria U23 national team is set to overturn the deficit suffered by Nigeria in the 1-0 first leg defeat against Sudan.

Odey speaking in a chat with newsmen said the team is set for the task at hand today but was also quick to acknowledge the enormity of the task of overturning the first leg defeat against their Sudanese counterpart.

He added that the team will turn things around same way they did against Libya in the previous qualifying round.

“To me it’s going to be difficult because 1-0 is really hard but I believe we just have to do our work and utilize our chances. To me I am not under pressure because I believe with the caliber of players we have, we are going to make a difference in the second leg.

The same difference we made against Libya, we are going to make against Sudan.”