Stephen Odey claimed his first piece of silverware in European football after FC Zurich won the Swiss Cup on Sunday.

The Nigeria striker watched from the sidelines for the entire duration at Stade de Suisse as his depleted side overcame Young Boys 2-1 to claim the cup they last won in 2016.

Efforts from Michael Frey and Antonio Marchesano sandwiched Sangone Sarr’s dismissal in the 67th minute.

With 10 minutes left, former Ajax and Benfica winger Miralem Sulejmani pulled one for Adi Hütter’s side but Der Stadtclub held on for their 10th league cup victory. The feat saw them qualify for the Europa League.

Odey could not add to his three appearances in the competition neither was he able to break his duck. He, however, finished the 2017-18 Swiss Super League season with two goals in 13 games as Ludovic Magnin’s side finished fourth.