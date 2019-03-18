



Nigeria striker Stephen Odey find the back of the net for his Swiss side FC Zurich in their 2-1 win over Xamax in the Swiss Super League encounter on Sunday.

Odey has endured a torrid time in front of goal in recent weeks as he had failed to score in previous five games for his Club.

The former MFM FC striker ended his goal drought in style as scored the winner in the 76th minutes for FC Zurich who came from behind to beat Xamax 2-1.

The goal was Odey’s 13th of the current campaign across all competition and 8th in the domestic league.

FC Zurich are fourth on the Swiss league table with 33 points from 25 games.