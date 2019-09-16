<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stephen Odey says he’s delighted to included in his team K.R.C Genk squad for this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Genk are drawn in Group E of the 2019/2020 Champions League season alongside Champions Liverpool, Napoli and Salzburg.

Speaking, Odey, who joined the Belgian Champions from Swiss side FC Zurich, said it’s a dream come true for him to playing in the champions league this season.

“It’s a dream come true for me to be included in the squad,” Odey said.

“Like what I watched on Television and now to be involved means a lot to me, I’m happy.

Belgian champions for the fourth time in 2018/19, Genk qualified automatically for the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time, their previous appearances, in 2002/03 and 2011/12, having both involved at least one qualifying tie.

The Belgian club are still awaiting their first victory in the UEFA Champions League proper and will hope do so when they face Salzburg in the mid week.