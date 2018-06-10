Former Mountain of Fire Ministries Fc of Lagos striker, Stephen Odey, has backed the Super Eagles of Nigeria to fly high in Russia 2018 World Cup despite losing three of their last five warm up games ahead of the the tournament.

Odey, who move to Zurich Fc on the back of his outstanding performance with MFM FC in the Nigeria Professional Football League which made the club won a continental ticket last season.

“Yes, the Eagles will do well in the World Cup, with the kind of the players like Iheanacho, Iwobi, Ighalo, Mikel, and Simi we will surely excel at the World Cup.

“I won’t say we are going to advance to a particular stage but, I am optimistic Nigeria will do well and perform better at the World Cup considering the calibers of players that are in the team. He said

The Zurich FC forward went further to say the ability to score and defend the goals will definitely keep us in the tournament

“I believe our ability to score goals and defend it will make us to remain in the tournament for as long as the World Cup is going to last. He concluded.

The Super Eagles are expected to touch down in Russia on Tuesday, 12th June, 2018 and play their first match against Croatia Saturday, 16th June, 2018 inside the 35,212 capacity Kaliningrad Stadium.