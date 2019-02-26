



Nigeria defender and Lokomotiv Plovdiv’s Stephen Eze has revealed that they only thing on his mind is hard work and nothing else as he continues to develop as a player, after registering 19 appearances for the club this season.

The Nigerian defender’s stats under coach Bruno Akrapović has been wonderful, and in a chat with newsmen, the defense stalwart said all he ever thinks about is becoming better and better for both club and country, with 6 yellow cards for all his best efforts in the heart of the defense for the Smurfs in the Bulgarian first league, even as he is always ready to give his best.

“I will always give my best to my club where I work so that is my focus, for me to keep working hard and doing well for my club side because that is what will help me grow and improve as a player”

“So the focus for me is to ensure I continue learning from my coach who as really helped my confidence as well as my ability to get better”

“The atmosphere here is very friendly, and my teammates have really helped me settle down well, so its all about making sure there are no distractions as I continue to give my best and show that I am capable of playing every time I am needed”, he concluded.

Eze will hope to continue at the heart of the defense for the Smurfs ahead of Saturday’s visit of Beroe after he was on the bench for all 90 minutes in their last league outing, a 2-0 loss to Etar away from home in the league.

For the former CHAN player, he will be looking to make it his 20th appearance as Plodiv look to stop a two-match losing run.