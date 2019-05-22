<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Golden Eaglet striker Stephen Chinedu has signed a three-year contract with Croatian club HNK Hajduk Split until at least the end of the 2021-2022 season.

The 20-year-old star was offered a contract by the six-time champions following a successful trial that lasted for about two weeks.

Chinedu who scores seven goals for Hajduk in trial games which attracted interest from three Croatian teams Slaven Belupo, GNK Dinamo Zagreb, NK Osijek and Bosnia and Herzegovina side Zrinjska.

The forward will be the first Nigerian to joined Hajduk but not the first African with Hamza Barry from the Gambia, Ahmed Said Said from Ghana, J Jeremiah Arkorful, and Mass Sarr and Anthony Tokpah from Liberia, Jean Evrard Kouassi from Ivory Coast, Franck Ohandza from Cameroon.