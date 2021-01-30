Roma have announced that striker Stephan El Shaarawy has returned to the club from Shanghai Shenhua.

The 28-year-old departed for China two years ago after a successful individual spell in the Eternal City.

But he’s now back at the Giallorossi, joining on a permanent deal from Shanghai.

“When I arrived in Rome the first time I realised how little time it takes for this club and this city to make a deep impression on you,” El Shaarawy told the club’s official website.

“When I left I quickly realised that both would always be in my heart. Now I cannot wait to be once again representing this club and these colours.”

‘Il Faraone’ scored 40 goals in 139 appearances during his first spell at the club.

