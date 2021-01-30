



Roma have announced that striker Stephan El Shaarawy has returned to the club from Shanghai Shenhua.

The 28-year-old departed for China two years ago after a successful individual spell in the Eternal City.

But he’s now back at the Giallorossi, joining on a permanent deal from Shanghai.

Welcome back to #ASRoma, Stephan El Shaarawy! 🙌 This season, the club is proud to once again be assisting missing children charities around the world – to raise awareness of the work they do and, hopefully, help see some youngsters returned home safely. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/39g6Po2NNi

— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 30, 2021

“When I arrived in Rome the first time I realised how little time it takes for this club and this city to make a deep impression on you,” El Shaarawy told the club’s official website.

“When I left I quickly realised that both would always be in my heart. Now I cannot wait to be once again representing this club and these colours.”

‘Il Faraone’ scored 40 goals in 139 appearances during his first spell at the club.