



Stephan Lichtsteiner is unsure whether he will still be at Arsenal next season despite holding talks over a new contract.

The 35-year-old joined Arsenal from Juventus on a free transfer last summer, signing a one-year deal at the Emirates, and has gone on to make 21 appearances in all competitions this season.

Talks have begun over a contract extension, but Lichtsteiner admits he may seek regular first-team football elsewhere to give him the best possible chance of remaining in the Switzerland squad ahead of a potential appearance at Euro 2020.

“This will need time. The fact that I play at a top club at the age of 35 says enough. There have been talks [with Arsenal]. We have to see if it suits both sides,” he told Neue Zurcher Zeitung.

“Arsenal is a big club, I feel very happy. But I want to play regularly with regard to the European Championships.

“It was okay this year. But if the coach says that he no longer counts on me, I have to worry.”