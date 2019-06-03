<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stephan Lichtsteiner said goodbye to his Arsenal team-mates and the club’s fans in an emotional social media message on Monday.

The veteran Switzerland full-back joined the Gunners on a one-year deal ahead of the 2018-19 campaign after leaving Juventus.

However, Lichtsteiner started just 10 Premier League games and suggested after the Europa League final defeat to Chelsea that remaining at Emirates Stadium next season was unlikely.

Arsenal have yet to officially confirm the 35-year-old’s exit, but he took to Instagram to thank the club and wish the team well for next season.

“Dear Gunners, we were close to add [sic] an important chapter to this amazing club’s history. But to be close … is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept. I’m very disappointed,” he wrote.

“It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club. I wish my team-mates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best!

“I’m confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club. It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately.

“Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! It was much appreciated!”