Leicester City are a more formidable side when Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is in their starting line-up.

This was according to stats compiled by Leicester Mercury which have been collated since the 2016/17 season – the year Ndidi joined the club from Belgian side Genk.

Ndidi has been ever-present in midfield, playing a full 90 minutes 19 times out of the 23 he has featured in the Premier League this season.

In the five games Ndidi missed due to injury in January and February, Leicester secured two draws and three defeats.





And following the stats that was compiled in the 130 games that Leicester have played with Ndidi involved, the Foxes have a 45% win percentage compared to 29% without him.

In the 52 games, without him the club have a 42% losing percentage with a record of 1.3 goals scored per game and 1.5 goals conceded.

This pales in comparison to a 34% losing percentage, 1.6 goals per game and 1.2 goals conceded with Ndidi in the side.

This prove that Ndidi is a key element in Leicester’s defensive midfield front, also is a large reason why the club is currently in a Champions League place.