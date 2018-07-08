Former Zamalek of Egypt winger Stanley Ohawuchi has been shipped out on loan to Ajman Club in the UAE by Saudi Arabia club Al Qadisiyah.

Last year, Ohawuchi joined Al Qadisiyah of Saudi Arabia on a transfer fee of $1.15 million from Egyptian club Wadi Degla at the end of his loan deal with Zamalek.

Zamalek had an option to give Ohawuchi a permanent deal at the end of his loan, but checks revealed that the Saudi club tabled more cash than them and Ohawuchi also was offered much improved personal terms.

Former Heartland star Ohawuchi revived his career in Egypt after a passing time in the football backwater of Malta.