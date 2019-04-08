Rivers United picked a second consecutive league win on Sunday with a narrow 1-0 victory over group A bottom side Niger Tornadoes, to move just outside the top three and a spot in the playoff.
In a chat, Head Coach Stanley Eguma reiterated that the team’s objective is to finish in the top three.
United followed up last week’s 1-0 road win over Remo Stars with another victory and a shut out at home, a desperate result but a win nonetheless the Coach insists.
‘The league is going towards the home stretch and at this point every team will need to state their intention, and I want to state that our intention is to be among the top three teams.
‘That’s why we have raised our game; both home and away, so we can gather the needed points to achieve our target.’