Head coach of Rivers United Stanley Eguma has insisted that his side remain in the title race despite loosing their previous game against Enugu Rangers.

Rivers United lost to Rangers by a lone goal in the NPFL match day 24 which made them to remain second on the log, trailing the table toppers Plateau united with four points.

Eguma said his side will not give up because he believe the Port Harcourt based club can play a catch up against Plateau United and still win the league, he said.





Speaking to newsmen, Eguma says he is confident that his side will fight until the end.

”We are still in the race, we are not Perturbed with the loss against Rangers; we can get result anywhere,’ The coach said.

“We have so many matches to play, so we are not loosing hope, we are not loosing grip, we will keep working very hard it’s not over until it’s over, ” he concluded.