Rivers United head coach Stanley Eguma insists his side fully deserved their 1-0 win against Enyimba in Wednesday’s Nigeria Professional Football League matchday-18 encounter at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port-Harcourt.

Ossy Martins scored the winning goal in the 12th minute from a simple tap in following good work, off a thrilling team move, by Wasiu Jimoh and Malachi Ohawume.

The victory put an end to Enyimba’s 12-match unbeaten run in the NPFL.

“There is improvement in our team as we have been playing some great football recently,” Eguma told reporters after the game.

“We played better than Enyimba today and we will continue working harder.”

Rivers United now sit in fourth place in the NPFL Group A table with 26 points from 18 matches.

The Port Harcourt club will now embark on a long trip to Illorin where they will face Kwara United on Sunday.

MATCH STATS

Rivers United:

Akande Abiodun, Peter Ubakanma, Konan Ruffin, Kunle Odunlami, Temple Emekayi, Festus Austin, Malachi Ohawume (Ogar David 88′), Wasiu Jimoh (Esor Okwa 68′), Ossy Martins, Kehinde Adedipe and Bamba Bakary.

Substitutes not used

Drissa Bamba, Gbadebo Sampson, Chigozie Ihunda, Christian Weli and Adebambo Ademola.

Enyimba:

Theophilus Afelokhai, Andrew Abalogu, Ifeanyi Anaemena, Nelson Ogbonnaya, Nasiru Sani, Thomas Zenke, Farouk Mohammed, Austin Oladapo, Stanley Dimgba (Joseph Osadiaye 55′), Chinedu Udeagha (Reuben Bala 71′) and Chinedu Udechukwu (Bashir Abdulrahaman 81′)

Substitutes not used

Fatau Dauda, Stephen Manyo, Stanley Okorom and Dare Olatunji.