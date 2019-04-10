<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers United have a goal scoring crisis the Head Coach, Stanley Eguma, admits they need to work on especially as the NPFL enters a crucial stage.

Rivers United are easing up the table in Group A – after few poor results that saw teh club drop into the relegation zone.

The club is currently 6th in the table following back to back wins against Remo Stars and Niger Tornadoes, however, the team only managed a goal each in both games.

‘Actually for us to win games we must score goals, and we’ve just scored a goal per match in our two wins and it is not too good,’ Eguma said.

‘We want to score goals, we train to score goals, but fortunately or unfortunately we have only managed two in our last two matches.

‘But importantly, we are winning and we can continue to work on scoring goals, because, I understand that goal advantage will count at some stage this season.’