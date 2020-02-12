<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rivers United boss Stanley Eguma said he’s happy with the performance of his team, but admit they must improve as the second half of the season start next Sunday.

River United ended the first half of the 2019/2020 season among the best place five team, but appeared to be the only team with least goals in the top five.

Speaking the team 1-0 win over Kwara United at the Yakubu Gowon stadium on Sunday, Eguma has now called on team to improve on their weaknesses ahead of the remainder part of the season.





“I thank God that, so far, our position is not bad but we need to improve on our goalscoring. That, we are going to do as we go in for the second half. We are going to perfect our strategy on how to score more goals and win games.”

“This is a league. It is like a race and at the end you amass what you have achieved. The first half is over and so far I think we have not done badly but there is room for improvement.

“Our position on the log is not so bad but with more effort, more hard work in the second half we are going to do better. That is what we are planning for.” he said.

Eguma will take his Pride of Rivers to Ilorin township stadium, where they will confront Kwara United for their opening game of the second stanza.