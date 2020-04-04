<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma has called for calm amidst the talk on what next to expect from the League Management Company of Nigeria as regard decision to be taken on the NPFL post-Covid-19 with the current league season 13 games away but fixture imbalance for some teams who have played less in the process.

Eguma speaking in a chat with newsmen admits that there are uncertainties undoubtedly on the ground as everyone awaits what decision will be taken by the league organizers should the current situation continue beyond the estimated four weeks break of suspension of football activities.





“I think the way things are going now, there are a lot of uncertainties because you will not be able to tell. But I strongly think such a decision should not be hastily taken, there is nothing that is not possible. It has happened in the past when the league did not end and they declared the winner but we are praying that this pandemic goes off and then the league returns.”