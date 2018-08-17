Belgian club Standard Liege have placed a five million dollars price tag on Uche Agbo after Serie A side Torino inquired about the versatile midfielder.

Agbo still has two years to run on his contract with the Belgian club.

The Nigeria international played for Granada CF in the Spanish La Liga on loan from Watford before he joined Standard Liege.

Last season, he featured in 32 of the 38 matches for his Belgian club.

Eagles defender Ola Aina has already joined Torino on loan from Chelsea.