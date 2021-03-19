



Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have called for the sack of Jose Mourinho after watching their side suffer Europa League humiliation.

Despite playing a strong starting eleven, including top scorer Harry Kane, Spurs have once again failed to live up to their billing.

Mourinho’s side carried a two-goal advantage into their second leg tie against Dinamo Zagreb and failed to turn up, allowing the Croatian’s to cause something of an upset after winning the leg 3-0 following extra time.

Venting their anger on Twitter, some of the fans have claimed that they have seen enough of Mourinho’s reign and want to see the Portuguese sacked by chairman Daniel Levy.

According to @ILFarone: ”Mourinho doesn’t survive that, these players will do absolutely everything to get him sacked if he’s not gone by next week.”





@axelthfc stated:”GET JOSÉ OUT OF THIS CLUB.”

Expressing his views @HB_HeadCoach said: “Yes, Jose has a tonne to answer for. But I know 99% of the criticism will be geared towards him. He’s the manager, that’s the way it is. But just look at that third goal from Orsic and the ‘attempts’ to win the ball.”

On his part @tonelew wrote:”Spurs fan since 1962. This is the worst Tottenham team I’ve seen. Gutless, headless, shapeless, embarrassing. And then there’s him, a sure fire bet to drag us down, as i felt on the day he was appointed.”

@_grendan:”Zagreb deserve to go through and Jose deserves to lose his job.”

And for @JOHNSESSIONS999:”MANAGER, HIS STAFF THE TEAM, SQUAD, MENTALITY. MOURINIO GO. LEAVE WITH SOME DIGNITY.”