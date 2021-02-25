



Two sportswear giants are battling it out to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in what would be a multi-million pound sponsorship deal.

The 23-year-old has once again been in electric form this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, with the England international on course to beat the career-best tally of 22 goals in a campaign that he achieved last term.

Undoubtedly a star on the pitch, he has also been receiving praise away from football, his campaign against child food poverty seeing him emerge as a real national hero.

On social media, in particular, Rashford has demonstrated his commitment to help the vulnerable and continues to challenge the UK government in order ensure those children most in need can be properly supported, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

Such outstanding work off the pitch has heightened the England international’s status as a mature and admirable role model, with the Mail reporting that sportswear giants Nike and Puma are set to fight it out for what they view as the ‘perfect ambassador’ in Rashford.





The United academy graduate’s current deal with Nike is expiring, raising the hopes of other competitors that they can lure him away from his current sponsor.

Any deal would see Rashford secure a lucrative multi-million pound deal, recognising both his on field performances, but more importantly his tireless campaigning off it.

While there are a number of major brands hoping to snatch the player away from Nike, it would appear that Puma are at the front of the queue, having also recently signed Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar on a deal worth £21m a year.

Although Puma reportedly have a ‘significant budget’ to lure Rashford away from Nike, the player does have long-standing connection to the latter company, having been signed up at the age of 11, becoming the brand’s youngest ever footballer.