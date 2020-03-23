<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Youths and Sports Development Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare, has expressed deep regret and sadness on the death of three players of Rangers International of Enugu last weekend in a ghastly motor accident.

Ifeanyi George and two other players died on Sunday morning when their car ran into an articulated vehicle along the Benin/Agbor road.

According to a statement by Dare, “The death of the three players last weekend is very sad and painful.





These are youths whose future looked very bright and promising It is unfortunate that they died without attaining their full potentials. My heart goes out to their families, friends and the club. May their souls rest in perfect peace.”

Dare said coming on the heels of the death of Remo Stars Tiamiyu Kazeem and Chieme Martins, it is one death too many. I pray that God will console their families.”

Dare affirmed that though the players were dead, they had made a mark.