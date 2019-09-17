<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare has waded in the crisis between the Nigeria Football Federation and Super Falcons head coach, Thomas Dennerby.

There were reports that the Swede had threatened to resign from his position over several issues that have boiled over in recent weeks.

The 60-year-old was said to have returned to his home country after his team defeated Algeria 1-0 in the Olympics qualifiers and has failed to return.

The coach reportedly complained about the decision of the NFF to allow some of his players feature at the African Games in Egypt last month without informing him.

“I have personally stepped into the matter of Thomas Dennerby, the coach of Super Falcons. I received a brief this morning and will proceed to seek a quick resolution to ensure he continues to Coach Nigeria’s female team,” he tweeted.

”An hour ago I had a constructive conversation on the telephone with Super Falcons coach Dennerby in Sweden. I have also spoken with the NFF leadership. We are working to resolve the issues in the interest of football development.”