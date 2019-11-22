<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, says he won’t interfere in the contract issue currently going on between Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, and the Nigeria Football Federation.

Rohr’s current deal will run till June 2020 and the NFF are yet to offer him an extension.

Dare, who had a pretty chat with Rohr on Wednesday however, said he understands there is a contractual agreement, but he will leave the NFF to resolve the issue without interference.

“The issue of contract (with Rohr) will be best handled by the NFF, I understand the need to work the fine lines,”Dare told reporters in Abuja.

“I understand there is a contractual arrangement with the NFF, I will allow the NFF to work through its process.”

Rohr has been in charge of the Super Eagles since August 2016 and has led the country to 2018 World Cup in Russia and African Cup of Nations in Egypt respectively.