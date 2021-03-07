



History will be made on Tuesday in the garden city of Port Harcourt as Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare will commission the Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Rivers State Governor Barrister Nyesom Wike had invited the Minister to unveil the institution which was earlier billed for commsion last year, but had to be postponed due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Academy will be free to all Rivers State Indigenous intakes who will constitute 70 percent of the school, while 30 percent would be opened to other states across the country.

The Academy is in partnership with Real Madrid Football club of Spain meant to nurture future Stars by combining football with academics.

The Academy is opened to kids between ages 5- 17 years.





Real Madrid signed an agreement with the Rivers State Government to provide technical assistance to the Academy.The Real Madrid Football Academy Ph was founded in 2019 by the Governor of Rivers State having been given the Franchise to operate by the Real Madrid Foundation in 2019. The main objective of the Academy is to promote football values as a profession in Rivers State and Nigeria.

The Real Madrid Football Academy Ph is an educational tool geared towards contributing to the comprehensive development of the personality of youths by creating jobs and wealth.

The Governor of Rivers State appointed Barrister Green to oversee and actualize the setting up of the Academy. Prior to this assignment, Green had served as the Chairman of the Technical and Development Committee of the Nff and Chairman of the Rivers State Football Association.