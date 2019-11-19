<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United have been given hope in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes as they bid to improve their midfield options.

Scott McTominay, Fred, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba are the current players can play in central-midfield so it’s clear there’s a need for depth and quality.

Fernandes can play in either position but given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current formation, it’s likely he’ll feature in attacking-midfield.

The 4-2-3-1 heavily relies on a quality number ten but it’s something United are missing at the moment and that has shown with their poor goalscoring record.

According to the Sun, Lisbon have €65m in debt and so are now open to selling Fernandes as they’ve placed a £65m price-tag on his head.

It’s certainly a somewhat reasonable price-tag and one the Red Devils should take advantage of as they bid to turn their season around.

The only other real option is to play Pogba as an attacking-midfielder once he’s fit so if that happens one can understand how Solskjaer sees his future line-ups.

Fernandes has continued to impress in the Portuguese league so the question is whether he can do the same in the Premier League.