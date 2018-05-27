Portuguese club, Sporting Lisbon, have emerged as the favourites to sign Nigerian forward, Junior Ajayi, from Egyptian side, Al Ahly, this summer.

Ajayi, 22, joined Al Ahly in September, 2016 from Tunisian club, CS Sfaxien and has established himself as one of the key members of the team.

He has attracted interest from a number of European clubs with Al Ahly adamant they won’t part with one of their most important players.

CSN scooped from a source close to the former Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan player, that Sporting Lisbon who finished third in the Portuguese league during the just concluded season and will compete in the Europa League next term, are now in pole position to secure Ajayi’s services.

“There is a possibility that Junior will leave Al Ahly very soon with Sporting Lisbon as his destination,” the source said.

“Talks are still ongoing but you know in transfer dealings, things can change at any time as they are not the only club who want to sign him.”

The former Shooting Stars of Ibadan player has made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils this season and has scored nine goals and delivered 11 assists.

Super Eagles coaches didn’t select him in Nigeria’s 30-man provisional squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia despite earning his first call-up for the team’s friendly games against Poland and Serbia.