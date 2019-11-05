<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly valued Manchester United and Real Madrid target Bruno Fernandes at £52 million ahead of the January transfer window.

The Portuguese midfielder attracted keen interest from both the Red Devils and Los Blancos over the previous summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur, in a bid to replace Christian Eriksen, also pursued Fernandes, with reports suggesting that the North London club produced a £60m bid for the midfielder.

According to Record, Sporting have told potential suitors that they will need to shell out an initial bid of £52m in January to sign the 25-year-old.

United are in clear need of reinforcements in midfield amid speculation that Paul Pogba will leave the club next summer.

Madrid, meanwhile, are preparing for life without Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, both of whom are in their 30s.