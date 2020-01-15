<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sporting Lisbon have made one final demand to Manchester United before allowing Bruno Fernandes to joined the Premier League giant this month.

The 25-year-old Portugal international has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his squad to bolster their push to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

According to O Jogo, Sporting Lisbon want Marcos Rojo to be included in any deal that would see Fernandes move to Manchester United but the Premiera Liga club are worrying about the Argentina defender wages which will prove to be a stumbling block as he is earning around £160,000-a-week.





However, Green and Whites have informed to subsidise Rojo salary with discussion are still ongoing as the Sporting officials were in England to discuss the deal with United.

Rojo joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, almost left for Everton last summer and has started one Premier League game this season, while Fernandes has netted 15 times and provide 13 assists in all competitions so far this campaign.