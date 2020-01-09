<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Minister of Youths and Sports Development Sunday Dare has applauded Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala for her attainment in football after being crowned as the 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year.

Oshoala won her fourth Women’s Player of the Year award after seeing off South African Thembi Kgatlana and Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout.

She has also been crowned the winner in 2014, 216 and 2017.

Dare took to his twitter page to felicitate with the Barcelona star: “Congratulations to Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, Barcelona star for winning the CAF Women footballer of the year award. She represents the best in Nigeria’s female soccer.”

On his part, Senegal’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Matar Ba, was also full of praise for his compatriot, Sadio Mane, who scooped the 2019 African Player of the Year after edging out Egyptian Mohammed Salah and Algeria’s Nations Cup-winning captain Riyad Mahrez.

“Sadio has fought his way to progress and to become the best player on the continent. He has always grinded his teeth in the face of difficulties to move forward,” declared Ba. “Faced with difficulties, he fought, last year, at home, he did not win but that did not prevent him from fighting to get this crown. This is the lesson that we must take from his coronation.”

El Hadj Diouf has been the only Senegalese to win the honour, completing a double – 2001 and 2002.