Sport journalist and analyst Biola Kazeem has lashed out at governors who are donating millions of dollars to ‘motivate’ the Super Eagles at the on-going Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Kazeem who took exception to governors announcing donations to Super Eagles players have no point to prove.

The sport enthusiast took to his twitter handle to lambast the governors, saying the act is not just unnecessary, ‘it is crude’.

Reacting to the tweet, Omavua Akatugba, Nigerian sports journalist based in Germany, said no serious nation throws money around with reckless abandon, especially as it concerns the national football team.

This is coming after that Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, donated $5,000 each to the Nigerian players for the Round of 16 victory over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.